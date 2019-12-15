Adam Schiff Storms Fox News And Laughs In Trump’s Face

4.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) responded to Trump claiming that he is a sick man by laughing at the president.

Transcript via Fox News Sunday:

[begin video clip]

Donald Trump:

I think Adam Schiff is a deranged human being. I think he grew up with a complex for lots of reasons that are obvious. I think he’s a very sick man.

[end video clip]

Adam Schiff:

[laughs]

Chris Wallace:

First of all, what do you think of the president’s psychoanalysis? And if his lawyers call you to testify as a witness on the Senate floor, will you comply?

Adam Schiff:

Well, in terms of the president’s comments, I guess all I would say is this president does nothing — if not project onto others his own misconduct. In terms of whether I’m a witness, I’m not a fact witness in any way, Chris. And the president knows that. He also wants to call the Speaker as a witness. This is merely his common tactic. And that is, he can’t defend his gross misconduct. He can’t defend his abuse of power.

Video:

Trump has used the same tactic with women who accused him of sexual assault, witnesses and associates who have testified against him, judges who have not ruled in his favor, and political opponents. All of these people who either criticized or opposed the president are labeled “sick” by Trump.

The president has so little credibility that the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee laughed in his face on a program that is replayed on his favorite television channel. Trump is mocked by world leaders and laughed at by political opponents.

Trump craves legitimacy, but he is treated like a corrupt perpetual joke.

