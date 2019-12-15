8.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Malcolm Nance pointed out Rudy Giuliani is now working directly for Russian intelligence as he pushes Biden and Ukraine conspiracy theories disguised as a documentary.

Giuliani went full Russian conspiracy:

Witness Viktor Shokin: Holds doc’s proving money laundering by Burisma & Biden’s. Fired due to VP Biden’s threat not to release $1B in vital US aid. Shokin’s med records show he was poisoned, died twice, and was revived. Lots of heads will roll in Ukraine if this opens up. pic.twitter.com/1W1OgkumXA — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 15, 2019

Russia/Ukraine monitor Olga Lautman tweeted:

Ffs!

How long is @LindseyGrahamSC and the rest going to let this shitshow go on? Now @RudyGiuliani who conspired with Derkach whose father was investigated for ordering the murder of a Ukrainian journalist is peddling conspiracies insinuating ridiculous insanity. Putins mafia https://t.co/w6LRDGO0UR — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) December 15, 2019

Malcolm Nance made it clear who Giuliani is working for:

.@RudyGiuliani now working directly on behalf of Russian Intelligence bc that’s who would craft these rock solid “documents” for a corrupt proMoscow prosecutor the whole world wanted kicked out he was so corrupt. #ComradeRudy https://t.co/1Gs8bxsrLX — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 15, 2019

Nance also warned that these fake documents are a danger to America:

WARNING: I cannot stress how much danger the nation is in. Russia will be dangling FSB/SVR spy-made fake documents & fake witnesses in front of Giuliani. Trump & Republicans will take it to facilitate the ultimate cheat. It’s an espionage case now. Hunt for Rudy’s Moscow agents. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) December 15, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is using the First Amendment and fake documentary to insert Russian espionage into the US 2020 election. Russia has gone from manipulating social media to influence an election to working directly with Trump’s lawyer.

Lindsey Graham and the other Senate Republicans aren’t going to lift a finger to stop this, because the Russian operation in the United States is how they will stay in power.

This isn’t Rudy Guiliani doing crazy things. It’s the personal lawyer for the President Of The United States working with the Russians to corrupt and rig the 2020 election for Donald Trump.

