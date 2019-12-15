Lindsey Graham Invites Giuliani To The Senate To Spread Russian Propaganda

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Sen. Lindsey Graham invited Rudy Giuliani to the Senate to share the Russian propaganda that he collected on his most recent Ukraine trip.

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Rudy Giuliani spoke to our Paula Reid and said when he was in Ukraine just in the past few days, he had to go buy a whole separate suitcase because he came back with so many documents for this report he wants to make. He was at the White House on Friday. Do you plan to look at the information he gathered? Is he credible?

SEN. GRAHAM: Well, I don’t know what he found, but if he wants to come the Judiciary Committee—Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’ll be glad to talk to you. When it comes to impeachment, I want to base my decision on the record assembled in the House. We can look at what Rudy’s got and Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and anything else you want to look at after impeachment. But if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary Committee and testify about what he found, he’s welcome to do so.

Video:

Does @LindseyGrahamSC think @rudygiuliani is credible about Ukraine? He says, “if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary Committee and testify about what he found, he's welcome to do so.” https://t.co/allkEf8q7E pic.twitter.com/vG4oQl3lTT — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 15, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is pushing fake documents that were created by Russian intelligence that Lindsey Graham has now invited him to the Senate Judiciary Committee to share with the entire country.

Sen. Graham is using the Senate to mainstream Russian propaganda to help Donald Trump.

Graham knows that’s Guiliani’s fake OAN documentary is not going to get mainstream attention, so he is going give the Russian misinformation an air of credibility by holding a Senate hearing on it.

Republicans are going inject Russian election interference straight into the country through the US Senate, as Lindsey Graham has gone from the sidekick of an American hero to helping Russia destroy US democracy.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook