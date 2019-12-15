Questions Grow About Trump’s Health 3 Weeks After Walter Reed Visit

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

The White House will say nothing, but there remain lingering and growing questions about Trump’s health three weeks after his surprise visit to Walter Reed.

Here are a few of the questions:

It’s been 3weeks since the President made an unscheduled and rushed trip to Walter Reed.Americans have a right to know about the Presidents health and the WH explanations doesn’t pass the smell test.I hope there are still enterprising reporters on this. Democracy dies inthe dark — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 14, 2019

Some of us have been on this since we were told he could live to be 200. But since POTUS doesn’t allow his officials to testify before congress imagine what he does to hide his health problems… https://t.co/JyXqTGwldG — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) December 15, 2019

The problem, as Brian Karem mentioned, is that Trump has no qualms about violating the constitution, obstructing Congress, and hiding information from co-equal branches of the government. If he goes to all of this trouble to hide documents from Congress, imagine how far he is willing to go to keep his health issues a secret.

Trump has lied about his health from the moment that he became a candidate. Nothing that Trump or his representatives have said about his health is true. It is troubling that the country doesn’t know if the President Of The United States is healthy.

The White House hoped that they could whitewash these questions away, but people have forgotten, journalists are still asking and digging to get the real story of Trump’s abnormal visit to Walter Reed.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook