MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a disgrace who is laughing and bragging about not following the law.

The Morning Joe host said, “You know the most disgraceful part of it is the fact that he actually, Donny, he actually is proud of the fact — he’s actually bragging about the fact that he’s not going to be fair. He seems to take great pride in the fact that he is going to be everything that he hated, back when I knew him. What he would say about Democrats. He would say, you’re jurors. How can you make a decision before the first bit of evidence is in. And again Lindsey now is bragging about the fact that he’s going to be biased and he’s not going to listen to any facts and he’s not going to follow the facts. He’s not going the follow the laws. He doesn’t care what it is. And he thinks it’s funny.”

Video:

Joe Scarborough calls Lindsey Graham a disgrace who is bragging about his bias and not following the law. pic.twitter.com/xb4wrSmNfN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 16, 2019

On a micro level, Lindsey Graham mirrors what has happened to the vast majority of the Republican Party. It would be a mistake to treat Lindsey Graham as unique. Corrupt leadership spreads corruption. The erosion of integrity at the top of an organization, like a political party, impacts the integrity of the entire party.

Fear is the motivator that is guiding this behavior from Graham and others. They are terrified of their own voters, and the power that those voters have given to Trump within the party. They are also afraid that they can’t win a fair election, so they have to do things Trump’s way.

Sen. Graham’s shift isn’t the exception in the Republican Party. It’s the new normal.

