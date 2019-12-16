The Democratic Impeachment Defections Trump Wanted Aren’t Happening

The Democratic defections that Trump and the media warned would happen on impeachment are so far not occurring as swing district Democrats support impeachment.

The latest is Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) who announced at a town hall, “I will be voting yes on obstruction of congress. Now, obviously I know and I can hear that this is a very controversial decision and I knew that. And all I can ask from the people who are listening is that while we may not agree, I hope you believe me when I tell you that I made this decision out of principle and out of a duty to protect and defend the constitution.”

Video:

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) announced at a town hall, "I will be voting yes on obstruction of congress." pic.twitter.com/iZoBEtnnpA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 16, 2019

Republicans had hoped that Democrats would splinter on impeachment. They were wishing that freshman representatives in districts that Trump won would feel the heat and vote no on impeachment. The only confirmed Democratic no vote on impeachment was Rep. Jeff Van Drew, but he has announced that he is leaving the Democratic Party and becoming a Republican.

House Republicans are going to vote no on impeachment because they are afraid of Trump. The vote is two days away, and so far there has not been a mass defection of Democrats who are worried that voting to impeach Trump will cost them their seats.

Voting to impeach Trump isn’t likely to cost any Democrats their seats, because the evidence against this president is overwhelming, and not voting to impeach a president who is trying to rig an election will carry greater political consequences than voting no on impeachment.

Democrats are sticking together as the impeachment division that Trump expected isn’t happening.

