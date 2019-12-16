House Judiciary Report Finds Trump Is Trying To Rig The 2020 Election

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

The report filed by the House Judiciary Committee found that Trump committed multiple federal crimes and advised he be removed from office.

According to the report, “President Trump abused the powers of the Presidency by ignoring and injuring national security and other vital national interests to obtain an improper personal political benefit. He has also betrayed the Nation by abusing his high office to enlist a foreign power in corrupting democratic elections… President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.”

Importantly, the Judiciary Committee warned that Trump will continue to break the law, and try to rig the 2020 election, “There is an instinct in any investigation to seek more evidence, interview more witnesses, and turn over every remaining stone. But there also comes a point when the evidence is powerful enough, and the danger of delay is great enough, that inaction is irresponsible. We have reached that point here…That threat is not hypothetical. As noted above, President Trump has persisted during this impeachment inquiry in soliciting foreign powers to investigate his political opponent. The President steadfastly insists that he did nothing wrong and is free to do it all again. Every day that this Committee fails to act is thus another day that the President might use the powers of his office to rig the election while ignoring or injuring vital national interests.”

The report found that Trump committed bribery, extortion, and violated the law by withholding congressionally appropriated funds. The obstruction of Congress is also against the law.

The House Judiciary Committee compiled hundreds of pages of evidence against Trump. The report details the entire illegal Ukraine scheme and warns Republicans that Trump is trying to rig the election in 2020.

The evidence is conclusive that Trump is a criminal who should be removed from office.

