Adam Schiff Nails Mike Pence With New Evidence In Ukraine Scheme

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff says new evidence raises questions about Mike Pence’s knowledge and involvement in the Ukraine scheme.

Chairman Schiff sent a letter to Pence saying that new evidence raises more questions:

JUST IN: Schiff suggests that a supplemental letter provided by a Pence aide — which the VP's office won't declassify — "raises profound questions" about Pence's knowledge of Trump's effort to get Ukraine to launch investigation. pic.twitter.com/BJL1mu4IIv — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 17, 2019

It was reported in October that Trump got Pence involved in the Ukraine scheme, but it wasn’t until a letter provided to the Intelligence Committee by a Pence aid that there was supporting documentation to suggest that the vice president was a key player in the Ukraine plot.

There is a reason why when the Ukraine plot was exposed, one of Trump’s first actions was to go in front of the media and suggest that the House needed to investigate Pence’s communications with Ukraine.

Mike Pence has already contaminated and coated in Trump’s corruption.

Pence isn’t going to come out of this administration clean, and with Adam Schiff investigating, Pence might not make it out of the Trump administration at all.

