Trump Steps On A Rudy Landmine As Giuliani Confirms Ukraine Plot

Rudy Giuliani confirmed to reporters that he told Trump to remove the Ukraine ambassador because she was hindering their Ukraine scheme to investigate Biden.

The New York Times reported:

In an interview, Mr. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, described how he passed along to Mr. Trump “a couple of times” accounts about how the ambassador, Marie L. Yovanovitch, had frustrated efforts that could be politically helpful to Mr. Trump. They included investigations involving former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Ukrainians who disseminated documents that damaged Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The president in turn connected Mr. Giuliani with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who asked for more information, Mr. Giuliani said. Within weeks, Ms. Yovanovitch was recalled as ambassador at the end of April and was told that Mr. Trump had lost trust in her.

Giuliani Confirms Trump Abuse Of Power

Rudy Giuliani confirmed that Trump abused his power by using the office of the presidency to get a foreign government to investigate Joe Biden. Impeachment witnesses have testified to these events, but now the Congress has first hand confirmation from the main player in the scheme that Yovanovitch was removed because she was not going along with the plan to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

Giuliani confirmed an article of impeachment against the President Of The United States, because he views himself as the hero of the story.

The biggest danger to Donald Trump’s political future is Rudy Giuliani. The president’s lawyer got him impeached, and if he keeps going down his current path, he is going to cost Trump the presidency in less than a year.

Trump tried to distance himself from his lawyer earlier in the day, so Giuliani detonated in the press.

Rudy Giuliani is the landmine that Trump can’t stop stepping on.

