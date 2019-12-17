LA Times Drops Blistering Editorial Calling Trump’s Letter To Pelosi Proof Of His Insanity

Donald Trump sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday that can only be described as insane, and the Los Angeles Times published a devastating response.

In an editorial, the paper pointed to Trump’s letter as just the latest evidence that this president is completely unfit to be in the Oval Office.

“In all, it is a giant, overheated expression of grievance, a vitriolic attack backed mostly by half-truths, unsubstantiated assertions and whiny misrepresentations,” the LA Times editorial board wrote.

More from the LA Times:

The letter is a masterpiece of overstated, badly edited Trumpian malarkey, except that such a description fails to convey the sinister, divisive and bitter tone. “Any member of Congress who votes in support of impeachment — against every shred of truth, fact, evidence and legal principle — is showing how deeply they revile the voters and how truly they detest America’s constitutional order,” Trump wrote. “…This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting booth.” So let us say one more time: Trump is a uniquely bad, dishonest president, unsuited and unprepared for the vast responsibilities of the office he holds. But that is entirely separate from whether he should be impeached and removed from office. His failures as president are best addressed at the voting booth in November 2020. … About this, Trump is correct: Impeachment is a serious matter. It should not be undertaken lightly; it should not be devalued. The Los Angeles Times editorial board was reluctant to go down the impeachment path precisely because it could be so terribly divisive, so excessively partisan and because it could harm rather than heal the country. But the allegations against Trump were so serious that they could not be ignored.

The media needs to call Trump’s letter what it is: insane

Since Trump released his letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, many in the media have portrayed it as “fiery” or “harsh,” simply an angry reaction from the president ahead of the House impeachment vote.

But that’s an irresponsible characterization of Trump’s six-page manifesto to Pelosi.

The mainstream media – not just the editorial pages of newspapers – needs to call Trump’s letter what it is: the insane rantings of an individual who is manifestly unfit to be president of the United States.

