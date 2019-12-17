It’s Official: A Majority Of House Members Will Vote To Impeach Donald Trump

A majority of lawmakers in the House of Representatives plan to support articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on the eve of a historic vote set for Wednesday.

Given the damning evidence against the president and the fact that Democrats control the House, the articles were expected to pass.

Still, it’s an important moment in history that the U.S. House of Representatives now has enough votes to impeach a president for just the third time in American history.

The number of lawmakers voting in favor of impeachment articles crossed the majority mark Tuesday evening.

“A majority of House members support the articles of impeachment against President Trump, ahead of a vote by the House of Representatives on Wednesday,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Trump is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as Democrats accused him of violating the Constitution by pressuring Ukraine for help in the 2020 election.”

Trump’s six-page implosion did nothing but prove his insanity

Donald Trump is clearly irked that he’s about to become the third president in United States history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

It’s why he sat down on Tuesday and wrote a six-page screed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that might as well have been written in crayon by a poorly developed third-grader.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted, “Trump’s deranged letter to Pelosi on impeachment were the writings of a broken mind that has been elevated to the highest level of national power.”

Of course, this unhinged letter to Nancy Pelosi did nothing to stop the impeachment; a majority now plan to vote in favor of the articles. It also did nothing to prove his innocence.

It only demonstrated – once again – just how unfit Donald Trump is to hold this office, impeachment or not.

