Adam Schiff Just Stormed The House Floor And Told America That Trump Is Cheating In 2020

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the powerful case that Trump has tried to cheat the 2020 election and is still trying to cheat today.

Rep. Schiff said:



But we are not without a remedy prescribed by the founders for just these circumstances. Impeachment. The only question is will we use it? Or have we fallen prey to another evil that the founders forewarned, the elevation of party over country? Many of my colleagues appeared to have made their choice to protect the president, to enable him to be above the law, to empower this president to cheat again as long as it is in the service of their party and their power. They’ve made their choice.

Despite this president and the white house stonewalling every subpoena, every request for witnesses, and testimony from this co-equal branch of government, they have made their choice knowing that to allow this president to obstruct congress will empower him and any other president that follows to be as corrupt, as negligent, or as abusive of the power of the presidency as they choose. They have made their choice, and I believe they will rue the day that they did.

When Donald J. Trump was sworn in on January 20th, 2017, he repeated these words. I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the office of the President Of The United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect, and defend the constitution of the United States. Has he lived up to that sacred obligation? Has he honored his oath of office? Has he preserved, protected, and defended the constitution of the United States?

The uncontested evidence provides the simple yet tragic answer, he has not. In America, no one is above the law. Donald J. Trump sacrificed our national security in an effort to cheat in the next election. And for that and his continued efforts to seek foreign interference in our elections, he must be impeached.

Video:

Adam Schiff powerfully lays out the case that Trump has tried to cheat, and is trying to cheat, in the 2020 election. #impeachmentday pic.twitter.com/dk65afnx3X — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 18, 2019

Donald Trump has been trying to cheat to win the 2020 election. He will continue to try to cheat to win the 2020, and House Republicans have decided to help him cheat to win by placing their own political futures ahead of the good of the country. Even Trump used to believe that presidents should be impeached for conduct like his own.

Many people who haven’t been paying close attention are tuning in now, and what they are hearing is the House Intelligence Committee Chairman on the House floor tell the country that Donald Trump is doing everything that he can to cheat in 2020.

