After Being Impeached, Trump Ties Republicans to His Corruption Forever

As the House votes crossed the threshold needed to impeach him, President Trump made sure to tie Republicans to his lifetime image of corruption, replacing Republican former President Nixon as the symbol of corruption.

The is the moment Donald Trump will never live down; he will always stand for corruption and cheating from this day forth:

On the day he made history as the third president to be impeached in the history of the United States, Trump told supporters, “We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party. Like we’ve never had before. Nobody’s ever had this kind of support.”

Video:

Trump responds to impeachment by forever linking Republicans to his corruption. pic.twitter.com/kBZCRKM2ac — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 19, 2019

“I remember when I first started this beautiful trip, this beautiful journey, I just said to the first lady (Melania Trump), you’re so lucky I took you on this fantastic tour. It’s so much fun. They want to impeach you. They want to do worse than that. By the way, by the way, by the way, it doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached. The country is doing better than ever before. We did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong. And we have tremendous support in the Republican Party. Like we’ve never had before. Nobody’s ever had this kind of support,” the 45th president said while at yet another rally, this time in Battle Creek Michigan.

Donald Trump is being impeached for his efforts to cheat in yet another election, after getting away with cheating with a hostile foreign power to get into office in the first place.

Trump is also being impeached for obstruction of justice for corruptly holding himself above the law.

Trump is trying to pretend being impeached doesn’t bother him, but this is a man who can’t handle reality, let alone even the most gentle criticism. In addition, Donald Trump is obsessed with his image and brand, and both have been ruined now forever.