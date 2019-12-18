Posted on by Jason Easley

Lindsey Graham Blows Up And Threatens The Next Democratic President

Sen. Lindsey Graham is already threatening to impeach the next Democratic president even before he or she is elected and takes office.

Graham said:

Graham also promised that Trump will have a quick sham trial:

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee just promised to impeach the next Democratic president, before the party has nominated their candidate. Trump is being impeached for his actions and systemic pattern of abuse and corruption. Graham is vowing payback because Democrats defended the constitution and the country.

Luckily, Lindsey Graham is in the Senate and doesn’t have the power to impeach anyone, but Republicans are vowing revenge for a presidential impeachment that is very richly deserved.

