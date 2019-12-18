Steve Scalise Gets Booed For Saying Democrats Hate Trump Voters

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was booed on the House floor when he claimed that Democrats hate all 63 million Americans who voted for Trump.

Scalise said, “You don’t impeach a president because you don’t like his foreign policy, and so many of those foreign policy experts came and testify. But this isn’t just about Donald Trump. They don’t just hate Donald Trump, madam speaker. They hate the 63 million Americans who voted for this president, the forgotten men and women of this country who have been left behind, madam speaker.”

Video:

According to Republicans, holding Trump accountable for his actions is exactly the same as hating Trump voters. House Democrats have done nothing against Trump voters. The action that they have taken is intended to send Trump a message about his efforts to cheat to win the 2020 election.

Scalise’s comments were an attempt to get Republican voters connected to and fired up about impeachment, so far the Republicans have struck out. Impeachment is a losing issue for the GOP, and Scalise deserved to be booed for such a cynical attack on Democrats.

The manipulations are failing and Republicans are running out of time on impeachment.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook