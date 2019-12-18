Trump Makes Sure Impeachment Sticks By Saying Only Women Do Dishes

Still speaking in Battle Creek Michigan after he was officially impeached by the House, President Trump went on a rant about toilets and dishwashers, saying that dishwashers now need to be pressed 12 times, “women tell me.”

Here is a clip from Trump’s rant about toilets, showers, and dishwashers:

“Trump says that you used to press a dishwasher once and it was an ‘explosion’ and five minutes later steam would come out. ‘Now you press it 12 times. Women tell me,'” CNN’s Daniel Dale tweeted.

This isn’t exactly a big tent comment, but Trump knows that he is going to cheat in 2020, is already cheating for 2020, and so his only concern is shoring up his own base.

Trump is trying hard to put on his usual Big Show, but his fallen face tells the real story of defeat and corruption. This is not a man who got into office because the American people loved him. Now he has been impeached, so he’s taking refuge in his Archie Bunker persona — harkening back to the times when women, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi, couldn’t hold him accountable for his actions.

But a woman has held him accountable for his corruption and there is nothing Trump can do about it.