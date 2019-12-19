Joe Biden Tears Apart Republicans For Smearing His Family To Distract From Trump’s Crimes

During Thursday night’s debate in Los Angeles, former Vice President Joe Biden tore into Republicans in Congress for smearing his family in order to distract from Donald Trump’s high crimes and misdemeanors.

Biden’s answer came after he was asked if it was naive to believe that Democrats and Republicans will cooperate when Trump leaves office.

“I refuse to accept the notion, as some on this stage do, that we can never, never get to a place where we have cooperation again,” the former VP said. “If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me, the way they’ve attacked me, my son and my family.”

“I have no love,” Biden added.

Video:

Biden takes aim at Republicans in Congress for smearing his family to distract from Trump’s impeachable conduct. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/3sIwKzZyPc — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 20, 2019

Biden said:

With Trump out of the way, it’s not going to change things in a fundamental way, but what it will do is it will mean that we’re in a position where he’s not going to be able to intimidate, his base is not going to be able to intimidate those half a dozen Republicans we need in other things. I refuse to accept the notion, as some on this stage do, that we can never, never get to a place where we have cooperation again. If that’s the case, we’re dead as a country. We need to be able to reach consensus. If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate, it’s me, the way they’ve attacked me, my son and my family. I have no love. But the fact is we have to be able to get things done and when we can’t convince them, we go out and beat them like we did in the 2018 election in red states and in purple states.

The GOP attempt to smear the Bidens shows how desperate they are

Republicans know that Donald Trump was caught red-handed shaking down a foreign power for nonexistent dirt on Joe Biden.

Instead of acknowledging this impeachable conduct, which was proven during the House impeachment inquiry and even admitted to by Trump himself, Republicans have launched a smear campaign against the Biden family.

It’s a desperate attempt by the president’s defenders in Congress to distract from Donald Trump’s crimes, and Biden called them out for it.

