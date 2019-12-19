Pelosi Could Cost Mitch McConnell The Senate With Impeachment Trial Delay

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said that Speaker Pelosi is going to turn up the heat on Mitch McConnell over the impeachment trial to target vulnerable 2020 Senate races.

Rep. Ryan said on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber:

I think part of this is continuing to educate the public about the obstruction from the white house, about the circling of the wagons within the Republican Party regardless of the level of wrongdoing that the president committed. So, to have another few weeks for everybody to really let sink in and have more and more news cycles saying look, Mitch McConnell is going to run a kangaroo court over there. Look, Mitch McConnell is already in bed with the president. Look, they’re going to prevent witnesses. They’re going to prevent further testimony. They’re going to prevent further evidence.

I think the move here is to allow, you know, Mitch McConnell at the end of the day is probably going to win this thing because he’s in the senate and he controls the rules there. But to have another few weeks of really educating the public about how bad these things are going when we are going to go after a bunch of Senate races in North Carolina, in Iowa, and in other key places, in Kansas where we’re going to be able to run really good races saying look, like Barney Frank said, you don’t have to be in Kentucky to vote against Mitch Mcconnell. And Mitch McConnell’s numbers are down across the country. For him to further embrace this unfairness, this kangaroo court, I think is only going to help Democrats moving down the line.

Video:

The articles of impeachment will get to the Senate eventually, but Nancy Pelosi has the ability to make McConnell’s climbing in bed with Trump very painful for the Senate Majority Leader, and a group of endangered 2020 Republican Senate incumbents.

McConnell can run his sham trial, but protecting Donald Trump may come at the political price of losing his Senate majority in 2020.

