Pelosi Threatens Trump Trial Delay Unless McConnell Drops Sham

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is looking at delaying Trump’s impeachment trial until Mitch McConnell drops his plan for a sham trial.

Politico reported:

Senior Democratic aides said the House was “very unlikely” to take the steps necessary to send the articles to the Senate until at least early January, a delay of at least two weeks and perhaps longer.

….

“So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference just moments after the House charged Trump with abuse of power and obstructing congressional investigations. “That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.”

….

In recent weeks, some legal scholars have suggested Speaker Nancy Pelosi could consider refusing to transmit the articles of impeachment that passed the House on Wednesday to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has declared he is coordinating trial strategy with the White House.

The articles of impeachment don’t expire at the end of the congressional session. Pelosi doesn’t have to transmit them to McConnell before the end of the year. House Democrats could hold on to them like a sword dangling over Mitch McConnell’s head before the 2020 election.

Majority Leader McConnell has been told that he has to hold an impeachment trial, which means that House Democrats could drop the impeachment articles into the middle of the election cycle when Senate Republicans will be in the middle of a fight to keep their seats.

Democrats are turning up the heat on McConnell and Trump to drop their sham trial plan. House Democrats aren’t going to hand over the articles of impeachment and let McConnell and the president trash them.

Mitch McConnell has a choice. He can drop his sham impeachment trial plan or watch an impeachment trial cost him his precious Senate majority.

