Rep. Adam Schiff Is Coming After Mike Pence Next

Rep. Schiff said that he has evidence that Pence knew more about the Ukraine scheme than he has previously stated and the American people deserve to see the proof.

Chairman Schiff said on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show:

We have acquired a piece of evidence, classified submission by Jennifer Williams, something she alluded to in her open testimony in going back and looking through her records, she found other information that was pertinent to that phone call that we asked her about and made that submission. There is nothing that should be classified in that submission but yet the vice president’s office has said they’re going to assert classification.

It is not proper to classify something because it would be embarrassing or incriminating, and that summation does shed light on the vice president’s knowledge, and we think the American people should see it. Certainly any senators in the trial should have access to it.

But it just goes to show that there is a body of evidence, documentary and otherwise that administration figures from the president on down to include the vice president do not want the American people to see or know. And the question is will they succeed? Will the cover-up succeed, or will the Senate insist on what we were not able to obtain in the house? And that is a White House that will comply with the lawful process.

Chairman Schiff has been making it clear that Pence is more involved in the Ukraine plot than he has been admitting. Trump is impeached, but that doesn’t mean that the investigations have to end. Adam Schiff is not about to let Mike Pence off of the hook just because the House has impeached Donald Trump.

Schiff has new proof and sounds like he is coming after Mike Pence.

