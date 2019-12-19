Trump Implodes During Democratic Debate And Invents New Impeachment Conspiracy Theory

Donald Trump imploded on Twitter during the Democratic debate on Thursday and invented a new conspiracy theory about why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reluctant to rush impeachment articles over to the Senate.

In an unhinged Twitter post, Trump said Pelosi is hesitating because Democrats, not Republicans, are afraid of having witnesses testify during a potential Senate trial.

“The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify!” the president tweeted.

Trump’s new crackpot theory came not long after posted another tweet demanding an “immediate” Senate trial, as if the man charged with a crime can dictate the terms of his own trial.

So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Mitch McConnell has admitted that he wants a sham Senate trial

Anybody who’s been paying attention in recent weeks understands that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell – not House Democrats – is terrified of having witnesses testify at a Senate trial.

It’s why McConnell has openly admitted that the ultimate goal of his Senate trial is not to be impartial but to protect Trump, including not allowing any relevant witnesses to participate in the proceedings.

As Democrats debated on Thursday night, Donald Trump was throwing a bizarre tantrum and demonstrating just how bothered he is to become the third president in American history to be impeached.

