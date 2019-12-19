Warren Reminds McConnell’s Senate That They Took An Oath To The Constitution, Not Trump

During Thursday night’s debate in Los Angeles, Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren called on lawmakers in Mitch McConnell’s Senate to stop pledging loyalty to Donald Trump and instead uphold the oath they took to the U.S. Constitution.

“Everyone now in the Senate has taken a constitutional oath to uphold our Constitution, and that doesn’t mean loyalty to an individual. It doesn’t mean loyalty to a political party,” Warren said. “It means loyalty to our country. ”

Video:

Elizabeth Warren tells U.S. senators to pledge loyalty to the Constitution, not Donald Trump, when the impeachment trial reaches the Senate. #ctl #p2 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/0CyfKJLD7I — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 20, 2019

Warren said:

I see this as a constitutional moment. Last night the president was impeached. And everyone now in the Senate has taken a constitutional oath to uphold our constitution, and that doesn’t mean loyalty to an individual. It doesn’t mean loyalty to a political party. It means loyalty to our country. And that vote will play out over the next several weeks. The way I see this is we’ve now seen the impact of corruption. And that’s what’s clearly on the stage in 2020, is how we are going to run against the most corrupt president in living history. You know, this president has made corruption originally his argument that he would drain the swamp. And yet he came to Washington, broke that promise, and has done everything he can for the wealthy and the well-connected, from tax breaks to ambassadorships. We have to prosecute the case against him. And that means we need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction between the corruption of the Trump administration and a Democrat who is willing to get out and fight not for the wealthy and well-connected, but to fight for everyone else. That’s why I’m in this race.

Senators have a choice to make: Trump or the Constitution

With the impeachment trial likely headed for the Senate at the beginning of next year, senators – particularly those in the GOP – have a choice to make.

Either they can support a full trial with witnesses where the damning facts are thoroughly examined, or they can run a sham process meant solely to protect Trump.

If they choose the latter, they will be violating the pledge they made when they took office.

It’s a sad day in American history when members of the United States Senate have to be reminded that they took an oath to the Constitution, not to a corrupt and impeached president.

