Mitch McConnell Devastated As 54% of Voters Want Impeachment Trial Witnesses

A new poll found that 54% of voters want to hear from witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial, and 51% of voters want Trump removed from office.

According to the Politico/Morning Consult poll:

The Dec. 19 – Dec. 20 poll found overall support for Trump’s removal was largely unchanged since before the House’s vote, with 51 percent of voters approving of the move and 42 percent disapproving. Roughly the same share of voters approve (52 percent) and disapprove (43 percent) of Trump’s impeachment in the House, numbers that were statistically unchanged from a Dec. 14 – Dec.15 poll.

….

The new survey, which has a margin of error of 3 percentage points, also found most voters appear to be siding with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to allow the chamber to issue subpoenas for four current and former Trump administration officials who did not appear when they were asked to testify during the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Fifty-four percent of voters said the Senate should call additional witnesses, while 27 percent said that was unnecessary because the relevant testimony and evidence has already been revealed. Most Democrats and about half of independents want more testimony, while GOP voters are split.

Trump wants witnesses and a crazy circus show trial. Democrats want to call four administration officials as witnesses who Trump has blocked from testifying. Nancy Pelosi is delaying transmitting articles of impeachment to the Senate because she wants a fair trial to be held.

The voters agree with Democrats. They want to see additional witnesses called, and what is important politically is that Independents also want to hear from witnesses. Mitch McConnell is facing a 2020 election to keep his Republican Senate majority.

Protecting Trump helps him with the Republican base, but his sham trial could cost Mitch McConnell Senate seats and his majority in 2020.