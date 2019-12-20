Pelosi Invites Trump To Deliver SOTU During His Impeachment Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has invited Trump to deliver the State Of The Union potentially during his impeachment trial.

Pelosi wrote to Trump in a letter provided to PoliticusUSA:

Dear Mr. President:



In their great wisdom, our Founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other. To ensure that balance of powers, the Constitution calls for the President to “from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union.”

In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Jeff Greenfield pointed out that when Bill Clinton faced the same circumstances, he ignored impeachment and talked policy:

When Clinton spoke in 1999 in the House whose members had impeached him, he virtually ignored that fact and talked policy. Think Trump will do the same? https://t.co/uXGu8TenyR — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) December 20, 2019

It is very possible that since Pelosi is going to hold on to the articles of impeachment for a while before transmitting to the Senate, Trump could deliver his potentially final State Of The Union while he is being tried in the Senate.

The last thing that Republicans need 2020 voters to see is Trump potentially in impeachment frothing lunatic mode at the State Of The Union, but that is exactly what they might get because Donald Trump can’t control himself, and Nancy Pelosi is ten steps ahead of the GOP at all times.

