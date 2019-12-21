Impeached President Rants About Hoaxes While Testing Out Florida Retirement

Trump ranting about hoaxes while at his private club in Florida could serve as a preview for his life as of January 2021.

Plus, never did anything wrong. Read the Transcripts. A Democrat Hoax! https://t.co/7ou3jJg1m5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

The great Democrat disgrace. But we are winning! https://t.co/45mtfzKbA2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2019

If Trump loses the presidential election, he won’t go away. Trump will resume his spot on Fox and Friends, where he will get to call in and ramble about whatever is on his mind. He will sit in Florida all day and tweet about how the “hoax” impeachment cost him the presidency, as spews hate toward the person who beat him.

Trump is angry and bitter about impeachment, and he isn’t going to stop even if voters run him out of the White House and banish him to Mar-a-Lago.

