Posted on by Jason Easley

Impeached President Rants About Hoaxes While Testing Out Florida Retirement

Trump ranting about hoaxes while at his private club in Florida could serve as a preview for his life as of January 2021.

Trump tweeted:

If Trump loses the presidential election, he won’t go away. Trump will resume his spot on Fox and Friends, where he will get to call in and ramble about whatever is on his mind. He will sit in Florida all day and tweet about how the “hoax” impeachment cost him the presidency, as spews hate toward the person who beat him.

Trump is angry and bitter about impeachment, and he isn’t going to stop even if voters run him out of the White House and banish him to Mar-a-Lago.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook

About The Author

Jason Easley

Jason Easley

https://www.politicususa.com/author/jasoneasley-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2-2--2

Mr. Easley is the founder/managing editor and Senior White House and Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA.Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.

Awards and  Professional Memberships

Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association

See author's posts