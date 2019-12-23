America is trying to enjoy the holiday season with some peace, quiet and time with loved ones, but Donald Trump’s incoherent rambles haven’t let up. In fact, they appear to be growing more frequent and bizarre as impeachment pushes him further over a mental cliff.

In his latest spewing, Trump appointed himself an expert on all things related to windmills and bald eagles. Predictably, it resulted in another face-in-palm verbal tangent that voters have become accustomed to over the past three years.

“I never understood wind,” Trump said, before claiming that he’s actually more knowledgable on the subject than anybody else.

“You know, I know windmills very much,” he said. “I’ve studied it better than anybody.”

Sounding like a drunk man muttering nonsense to himself at a local pub near closing time, Trump added, “I know it’s very expensive. They’re made in China and Germany mostly. Very few made here, almost none. … Gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right? So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything.”

Toward the end of his rant, he complained that windmills are killing off bald eagles.

“A windmill will kill many. It’s true. And you know what? After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off. That’s true, by the way,” the president said.

Trump’s at his worst when he thinks he’s in his safe space

Donald Trump launched into this bizarre windmill tirade over the weekend during a speech to Turning Point USA, a conservative student group. It’s a crowd in front of which he certainly felt comfortable.

And it’s clear that Trump thinks he’s in his safe space when he does over-the-phone interviews with Fox & Friends or Sean Hannity, or when he gives a speech at a rally or in front of a friendly group like he did Saturday.

But the truth is Trump is at his worst in situations like this because he feels encouraged to be the person that he really is – a very dumb man who knows nothing about anything.

