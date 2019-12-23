Posted on by Sean Colarossi

Nancy Pelosi Tells Trump And McConnell To Get Lost With Their Sham Senate Trial Plot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Donald Trump’s impeachment tantrums on Monday, telling the president that she doesn’t plan to move forward with the process until Senate majority Mitch McConnell makes it clear that his Senate trial won’t be a complete sham.

“The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct,” Pelosi said on Twitter. “President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

Pelosi just destroyed Trump’s process complaints 

Donald Trump’s criticism of impeachment up until this point relied heavily on bogus complaints that the process wasn’t fair because Democrats in the House were out to get him.

Now that the House has formally impeached the president and the process is set to hit the GOP-controlled Senate, it’s going to be difficult for Trump to make the same case about refusing to cooperate.

The bad news for Trump and McConnell is that no matter how badly they want a sham trial, the America people do not. A new poll shows 54 percent of the country, including a majority of independents, want to hear from additional witnesses during the trial.

With a handful of GOP senators feeling pressure to at least support a fair Senate process, if not the removal of Trump, it’s going to be difficult for McConnell to pull off his mission to shield the president – especially when a simple majority of Senators can change the rules or call witnesses.

Nancy Pelosi knows that there is real pressure on the Senate to conduct a fair process, and she’s using it to make sure Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell don’t get away with their sham trial plot.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter

About The Author

Avatar

Sean Colarossi

Sean Colarossi currently resides in Cleveland, Ohio. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and was an organizing fellow for both of President Obama’s presidential campaigns. He also worked with Planned Parenthood as an Affordable Care Act Outreach Organizer in 2014, helping northeast Ohio residents obtain health insurance coverage.

See author's posts