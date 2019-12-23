Posted on by Jason Easley

Pelosi Blasts Trump For His Constant Impeachment Whining

After Trump whined about the Senate trial impeachment process, Speaker Pelosi had enough and called out his obstruction and excuse-making.

Trump tweeted:

Pelosi tweeted:

It is clear that no matter what Democrats do, or how they bend over backward to give Trump opportunities to participate in the impeachment process, the only that the White House is going to do is moan and complain about “fairness.” Trump’s primary defense on impeachment is that it is “unfair” to impeach him.

Pelosi has had enough of Trump’s whining. On the Senate side, the more Trump whines, the more evidence that Sen. Chuck Schumer demands be presented at the impeachment trial. The more Trump complains, the more he loses in the court of public opinion.

Democrats are calling out Trump’s complaining while holding him accountable for his high crimes.

