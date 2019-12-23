Pelosi Blasts Trump For His Constant Impeachment Whining

After Trump whined about the Senate trial impeachment process, Speaker Pelosi had enough and called out his obstruction and excuse-making.

Trump tweeted:

Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019

Pelosi tweeted:

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

It is clear that no matter what Democrats do, or how they bend over backward to give Trump opportunities to participate in the impeachment process, the only that the White House is going to do is moan and complain about “fairness.” Trump’s primary defense on impeachment is that it is “unfair” to impeach him.

Pelosi has had enough of Trump’s whining. On the Senate side, the more Trump whines, the more evidence that Sen. Chuck Schumer demands be presented at the impeachment trial. The more Trump complains, the more he loses in the court of public opinion.

Democrats are calling out Trump’s complaining while holding him accountable for his high crimes.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook