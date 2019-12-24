Trump Has A Christmas Meltdown And Attacks Pelosi During Call With The Troops

Trump’s Christmas call with the troops turned into a presidential Christmas meltdown and attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump said, according to the White House pool report as provided to PoliticusUSA, “She hates the Republican Party. She hates all of the people that voted for me and the Republican Party. …She got thrown out as speaker once before. …. I think it’s going to happen again. She’s doing a tremendous disservice to the country, and she’s not doing a great job. And some people think she doesn’t know what she’s doing.” (By some people, Trump means Donald Trump.)

Trump also praised Mitch McConnell and made his debunked claim that the House impeachment process was unfair, “We’re in a very good position. Ultimately that decision is going to be made by Mitch McConnell and he will make it — he has the right to do whatever he wants. He’s the head of the senate. People remember they treated us very unfairly, didn’t give us due process. Didn’t give us a lawyer, didn’t give us anything. Now they come to the Senate and they want everything.”

Video:

Trump can't even talk to the troops at Christmas without attacking Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/I8lAue2ppz — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) December 24, 2019

The president also claimed that Pelosi hates every person who voted for him, which Speaker Pelosi has already forcefully debunked as not true.

Trump can’t even speak to the troops at Christmas without disgracing himself and the office that he holds.

