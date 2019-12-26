Holiday Bombshell As Support For Removing Trump Skyrockets

3.5k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

A new MSN poll has found that national support for removing Donald Trump from office has hit a record high of 55% with the American people.

Via The Independent:

Fifty-five per cent of those asked said they were in favour of the US president’s conviction by the Senate, a figure which has shot up from 48 per cent the week before.

Meanwhile, the number of people against Mr Trump’s removal has dropped to an all-time low, according to the MSN poll.

On Christmas Day, 40 per cent were opposed to the Senate voting to convict the president, who has been impeached over his dealings with Ukraine and an alleged subsequent attempt to obstruct congress.

The gap between the two views has become much wider since last week, when there was little to divide them (48 per cent in favour of Mr Trump’s removal, 47 per cent against).

The Senate trial that Trump thought was going to “undo” impeachment and give him a political win going into the 2020 election is dragging him down. Trump is still losing ground on impeachment. He long ago lost the public relations war on impeachment, and the more that the president tweets and rants, the worse his political situation gets.

Trump is losing his defenders. The president and Mitch McConnell’s plans for a sham impeachment trial are backfiring.

