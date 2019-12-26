Trump Claims Justin Trudeau Personally Cut His Cameo From ‘Home Alone 2’ Because Of NATO Policy

Donald Trump appears to have overindulged in egg nog throughout the past couple of days as he took to Twitter on Thursday to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Canadian broadcaster CBC’s decision to air ‘Home Alone 2’ without Trump’s brief cameo scene.

Predictably, the president’s explanation for the edit was nothing short of insane as he claimed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was personally behind it.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” Trump said.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

In a second tweet about the film, Trump said, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

He also retweeted a Twitter post that called the CBC’s edit “censorship.”

The broadcaster’s move even triggered Donald Trump Jr. as he tweeted out an article that called the scene cut “pathetic.”

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

CBC made the edit in … 2014

Like most MAGA outrages, this one fell apart almost immediately once the facts became clear. Turns out, the edit MAGA world spent all day whining about was made a year before Trump even announced his candidacy for president.

In a statement to CNN, CBC said:

As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time. The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected President.

During the NATO summit in London this month, Justin Trudeau and other world leaders were caught on tape making fun of the American president. On Thursday, Trump provided them even more material to laugh about during their next meeting.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter