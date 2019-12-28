Former GOP Rep Tells Democrats To ‘Go Big’ And Make McConnell Pay For Sham Trial Plot

2.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Former Republican congressman David Jolly said on Saturday that Democrats should “go big” on highlighting Mitch McConnell’s misconduct in the wake of his comments that he will not be an impartial juror in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

According to Jolly, McConnell’s admission was a “fatal error” and should be “part of the reason why the articles” are not being sent to the Senate.

“I think his confession that he would not be impartial in this trial is akin to when Kevin McCarthy admitted that the Benghazi hearings were only to sink Hillary Clinton,” the former GOP lawmaker said. “It is a fatal error by Mitch McConnell that needs to be part of history and part of the reason why the articles are not going over.”

Video:

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly tells Democrats to hold Mitch McConnell accountable for admitting he won't be an impartial juror in a Senate impeachment trial.

Former Rep. Jolly said:

I mean, he wants the show, because the show will excite his base and honestly allow Donald Trump to continue to put the spotlight on Joe Biden and on Hunter Biden which politically works for Donald Trump, though there’s no parity between the conduct of Joe Biden and the impeachable conduct of Donald Trump, Donald Trump wants to make that case to his base and his base will accept it. Which is why, though, to your point about having a jury and a majority leader that has already expressed partiality and a willingness to rig this trial, I think Nancy Pelosi in withholding the articles needs to put a strong spotlight and almost put Mitch McConnell, not on trial like we’re talking about Donald Trump, but in the House, go big. Bring a heavy spotlight to the misconduct of Mitch McConnell. I think his confession that he would not be impartial in this trial is akin to when Kevin McCarthy admitted that the Benghazi hearings were only to sink Hillary Clinton. It is a fatal error by Mitch McConnell that needs to be part of history and part of the reason why the articles are not going over. It’s not just about the witnesses. It’s about the fact that the majority leader has said we will not have a fair trial in the United States Senate. That’s reason enough to withhold this and what we’ve seen from Mar-a-Lago this weekend, the singular trigger for Donald Trump is Nancy Pelosi and, to an extent, the impeachment articles that she now controls.

Mitch McConnell must be held accountable for undermining democracy

During his time in public office, particularly in recent years, Mitch McConnell has become the face of everything wrong with Washington.

Whether it’s bragging about denying Barack Obama a Supreme Court pick or calling himself the grim reaper of the Senate, McConnell has always been a sharp thorn in the side of democracy.

But the majority leader crossed a line when he admitted that he would happily violate his oath and conduct a sham trial to clear Trump. As former GOP Rep. David Jolly said, Democrats must hold him accountable for it.

