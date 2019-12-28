Trump’s Favorite Pollster Shows His Support Hitting Lowest Level Since Impeachment

1.7k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump likes to cite Rasmussen Reports as they often give him much more favorable approval ratings than more reputable pollsters, but their latest survey shows that the number of Americans supporting him is the lowest it’s been in a month.

According to Rasmussen, Trump’s approval rating is 46 percent, while a majority – 53 percent – disapprove of the job he’s doing.

That’s the lowest standing Trump has had in the poll since the month started. It’s also declined a net seven points since he was impeached on Dec. 18, when the poll had his approval/disapproval rating at 49 percent/49 percent.

Worse for Trump is that, of those who disapprove, 44 percent do so strongly. Only 35 percent strongly approve of his job performance.

In other words, not only has the impeached president’s job approval rating fallen, but the intensity with which Americans oppose him is stronger than that of those who support him.

Trump’s approval is falling while support for removal is surging

While Rasmussen shows Trump’s approval rating falling, the number of Americans who support the president’s impeachment and removal from office is surging.

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted earlier this week, a new poll shows support for removing Trump from office hit a high of 55 percent.

All of this comes in the wake of Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s attempt to run a show trial with the expressed goal of clearing Trump without hearing from a single witness.

Polling shows that this strategy is doomed to fail, too, as 54 percent of Americans want a trial with witnesses. Other polling shows that number even higher.

Everywhere they look, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell see that their impeachment strategy is roundly imposed by the American public. Not even Trump’s favorite pollster can paint a rosier picture of reality for him.

