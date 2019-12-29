Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Spews Hate At New York Then Humiliates Himself After Hanukkah Stabbing

It took Trump hours to tweet about the Hanukkah stabbing in New York after he had tweeted hatred at the city and state on Sunday morning.

Trump initially tweeted:

Then he decided to pretend to be president hours after the knife attack that wounded five people:

The two tweets are a perfect example of how Trump is damaging the moral fabric of the country. Trump is supposed to be providing moral leadership and comfort, but instead, this president spends his time attacking American cities and then expecting that he can unify the nation with a few empty words after a tragedy.

Trump has no morals, which is why it is impossible for him to have any credibility when condemning the hate that he has spread for political gain.

Trump’s leadership is empty, and a humiliation to the nation.

