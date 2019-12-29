Trump Spews Hate At New York Then Humiliates Himself After Hanukkah Stabbing

It took Trump hours to tweet about the Hanukkah stabbing in New York after he had tweeted hatred at the city and state on Sunday morning.

Trump initially tweeted:

So sad to see that New York City and State are falling apart. All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should. Governor Cuomo has lost control, and lost his mind. Very bad for the homeless and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

Then he decided to pretend to be president hours after the knife attack that wounded five people:

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

The two tweets are a perfect example of how Trump is damaging the moral fabric of the country. Trump is supposed to be providing moral leadership and comfort, but instead, this president spends his time attacking American cities and then expecting that he can unify the nation with a few empty words after a tragedy.

Trump has no morals, which is why it is impossible for him to have any credibility when condemning the hate that he has spread for political gain.

Trump’s leadership is empty, and a humiliation to the nation.

