Biden Says He’s Open To A Republican VP, But He Can’t Think Of Any Decent Republicans

Former Vice President Biden told a questioner in New Hampshire that he would be open to a Republican VP, but he couldn’t think of any decent Republicans.

The Washington Times reported:

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on Monday said that he would consider choosing a Republican for a running mate if he’s the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, though he said someone who would fit the proper bill didn’t immediately come to mind.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one now,” Mr. Biden said in response to a questioner at a campaign stop in New Hampshire.

“No, I’m serious. … There’s some really decent Republicans that are out there still, but here’s the problem right now with the well-known ones: they’ve got to step up. You know what I mean?” he said. “I’m not being a wise guy.”

Biden allowed himself to look open-minded and bipartisan while taking a poke at Republicans who sold themselves out and jumped off of the cliff with Donald Trump.

Some progressives parsed the quote and immediately lost their minds on social media, but Biden’s full quote shows that he was not serious about choosing a Republican VP. He was using the question to contrast himself with Trump, who uses his every single waking moment to demonize Democrats.

Biden’s answer was smart politics. He knows better than anyone that the voters who can be swung to beat Trump aren’t on the far left or the far right. They are the folks in middle.

It is the middle that will beat Trump. Joe Biden knows his lane and is working it to perfection.

