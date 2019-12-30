MAGA Heads Explode After Joe Biden Hints At Nominating Barack Obama To Supreme Court

4.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

In a comment that’s likely to send the MAGA crowd into a complete meltdown, former Vice President Joe Biden said that he would consider nominating Barack Obama to the Supreme Court.

According to The New York Times, Biden was asked at a town hall event in Iowa whether he would nominate the former president, and he was fully on board with the idea – but only if Obama was, too.

More from the report:

Traveling around Iowa in his “No Malarkey” campaign bus, Mr. Biden held three town hall-style events on Saturday, fielding questions from the audience at each one. At an event in Washington, Iowa, one attendee asked Mr. Biden if he would nominate former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court. “If he’d take it, yes,” Mr. Biden responded.

It would be hard for Republicans to hijack this Obama SCOTUS nomination

Nominating a former president to the Supreme Court would be an uncommon occurrence, but it has happened once before when William Howard Taft was nominated to the court by Warren G. Harding in 1921.

The potential Supreme Court nomination of Barack Obama, though unlikely, would be hard for Republicans to stop, even if they remain in control of the Senate following the 2020 election.

After all, Obama isn’t just qualified for the position with his experience as president and as a civil rights attorney and constitutional law professor, but he isn’t plagued with a sexual misconduct scandal like Trump’s most recent SCOTUS pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

It’s also important to remember that Republicans hijacked one of Barack Obamas Supreme Court picks, Merrick Garland, in 2016. What better way to rectify that sad chapter in American history than to nominate the 44th president to the court?

