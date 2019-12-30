Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Gushes Over Praise From Corrupt Jewish Leader Who Wore Blackface

The only Jewish leader willing to defend Trump’s anti-Semitism is a corrupt radio host who once wore blackface. That’s the best that Fox and Trump could do.

Trump tweeted:

Bradley Moss provided some background on Fox’s Jewish leader who defended Trump:

Trump has been blasted from all sides for tweeting hate at New York City hours before the domestic terror attack at a Hanukkah party. Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) has put the blame for the increased attacks on Jews squarely on the president and his rhetoric, as Democrats have been calling out Trump’s fanning the flames of anti-Semitism for years as president.

The only Jewish “leader” that Fox News could find to defend Trump is a corrupt talk show host who was busted for wearing blackface.

That’s the only support out there for Donald Trump.

