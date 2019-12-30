Trump Gushes Over Praise From Corrupt Jewish Leader Who Wore Blackface

The only Jewish leader willing to defend Trump’s anti-Semitism is a corrupt radio host who once wore blackface. That’s the best that Fox and Trump could do.

Trump tweeted:

Thank you to highly respected Jewish leader Dov Hikind for his wonderful statements about me this morning on @foxandfriends. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2019

Bradley Moss provided some background on Fox’s Jewish leader who defended Trump:

I’m a pretty knowledgeable Jew but I had never even heard of this guy before. So I checked and … … he is a radio host and former politician … …. barely survived a corruption scandal in the 90s …. … and wore blackface in 2013. So, yeah, um, no. https://t.co/OVy38I3vnl — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) December 30, 2019

Trump has been blasted from all sides for tweeting hate at New York City hours before the domestic terror attack at a Hanukkah party. Gov. Cuomo (D-NY) has put the blame for the increased attacks on Jews squarely on the president and his rhetoric, as Democrats have been calling out Trump’s fanning the flames of anti-Semitism for years as president.

The only Jewish “leader” that Fox News could find to defend Trump is a corrupt talk show host who was busted for wearing blackface.

That’s the only support out there for Donald Trump.

