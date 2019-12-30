Trump Is Pocketing Taxpayer Dollars Every Time He Golfs At One Of His Properties

2.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Stumbleupon Print Mail Flipboard

Donald Trump and his supporters like to brag about the fact that he donates his presidential salary, claiming it saves the government money and proves what a great guy he is.

But as PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley noted last week, Trump’s golf trips during his presidency have (so far) cost American taxpayers nearly 300 years of presidential salary.

So not only is the president a drain on taxpayers, but as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out on Monday, Trump is also pocketing at least a portion of the money it costs the country to fund his endless golf outings.

“Some portion of that money is going back into Donald Trump’s pocket because it’s always at his properties and we do not know the simple matter of how much,” the MSNBC host said.

You will never guess what he did today. This is the president’s public schedule. It’s blank. Instead, he was out at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. It should be noted in his three years in office, Donald Trump has well, well outpaced President Obama in terms of golf outings. Obviously, there’s the shameless hypocrisy here, but there is also the cost, which is not nothing. According to a HuffPost analysis, Trump’s golf rounds have cost the U.S. government more than $118 million. Now, to be clear, every time a president of any party through the years goes and golfs, and presidents do golf, they like to do that, it does cost the U.S. government money. The thing that makes this so very different is that some portion of that money is going back into Donald Trump’s pocket because it’s always at his properties and we do not know the simple matter of how much.

Trump’s golf habits are a perfect microcosm of what a fraud he is

It may seem like a minor issue, but Donald Trump’s golf habits are a perfect microcosm of what a massive fraud he is.

First, he attacks someone for taking a specific action. In this case, it’s Barack Obama’s occasional golf outing during the course of his presidency. Then, not only does Trump do the same thing as president, but he does it at a level that’s off the charts.

All the while, he’s costing taxpayers millions of dollars and even pocketing some of that money himself.

And he and his supporters have the nerve to brag about how much money he’s saving the country by not taking his presidential salary?

