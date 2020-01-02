Dem Fundraising Goes Through The Roof As America Chips In To Make Trump A One-Term President

Rachel Maddow sifted through the new quarterly fundraising totals for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Thursday, and her analysis should worry Donald Trump.

According to the MSNBC host, Trump got hammered in the money race by the Democratic field last quarter, and that’s before Elizabeth Warren has even announced her fundraising haul.

“A sitting president should be way, way further out ahead of the field at this point in the race,” Maddow said. “As of tonight, even without Elizabeth Warren announcing her totals yet, the leading Democratic candidates combined are dwarfing what President Trump raised in the last quarter, more than doubling what Trump has done in the last quarter.”

Video:

Maddow said:

‘Democrats are riding a massive surge of presidential campaign cash into 2020, boosting the party’s hopes of taking back the White House. Their leading candidates for president faced criticism last year from party veterans alarmed by tepid early fund-raising totals. But the candidates finished up 2019 raking in cash from fired up donors. The current Democratic presidential contenders and the DNC combined raised over $450 million in the last year, more than President Trump’s re-election machine brought in during that same time. Democrats are encouraged by the money pouring in from both the progressive and moderate wings of the party as well as from Democrats writing big checks and from small dollar donors. The millions of contributions to Democrats in $10 or $20 increments signal massive enthusiasm from the party grassroots heading into the election year.’ Again, that’s the lead at Politico.com tonight showing that, you know, Democrats have good reason to be fired up about those numbers in terms of the overall prospects for their party in 2020. But in terms of the presidential race, of course, they’ve got to figure out who their nominee is going to be. And within the fundraising numbers, the biggest news is from Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. He’s announced a huge haul of over $34 million in just the last quarter, which not only puts him $10 million ahead of his nearest financial competitor, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of Indiana, it also somewhat incredibly puts him in the same ballpark as the sitting president of the United States. And I know that Trump has raised more money than the Democratic candidates at this point, but he is not competing with anybody else in his own party. He is the sitting president and he has the resources of the entire Republican Party behind him. A sitting president should be way, way further out ahead of the field at this point in the race. I mean, as of tonight even without Elizabeth Warren even announcing her totals yet, the leading Democratic candidates combined are dwarfing what President Trump raised in the last quarter, more than doubling what Trump has done in the last quarter. Again, without Elizabeth Warren factored in.

Money isn’t everything, but it shows Democrats are fired up

At the beginning of the Democratic primary campaign, there was some concern about weak fundraising totals. Those worries appear to be evaporating as the election gets closer.

As Politico reported on Thursday, “The current Democratic presidential contenders and the Democratic National Committee combined raised over $450 million in the last year — more than President Donald Trump’s reelection machine brought in during that time.”

Politico notes that the fundraising surge for Democrats is coming from all directions with donations pouring in from moderates and progressives as well as small donors and those writing big checks.

The Democratic Party hasn’t even picked its nominee yet, but they’re fundraising surge shows that America is ready to chip in to make Trump a one-term president.

