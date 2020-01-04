Former Federal Prosecutor Warns Trump: New Batch Of Emails Will Sink His Corrupt White House

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said on Saturday that a batch of emails that Donald Trump is currently withholding will eventually see the light of day.

When that happens, Kirschner said that it could potentially be the final nail in the president’s impeachment coffin.

“They’re digging their own grave,” the former federal prosecutor said during a discussion on MSNBC’s AM Joy. “The walls are going to come tumbling down with … these emails that ultimately are going to see the light of day.”

Video:

‘They’re digging their own grave’: @glennkirschner2 says a batch of emails Trump is currently withholding will ultimately come out and show “a whole rack of crime.” #ctl #p2 #amjoy pic.twitter.com/n3hKcGPl5z — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 4, 2020

Kirschner said:

This is the statement they put out as their reason to decline to turn over the emails. They said among other things, “Disclosure of this material would inhibit the frank and candid exchange of views necessary for effective –” Why don’t they just say, “Oh, heck, it’s got a whole rack of crime in there so we’re not turning them over.” You know, they’re digging their own grave. And I don’t care what anybody says, the walls are going to come tumbling down with the Parnases and these emails that ultimately are going to see the light of day and they’re going to continue to show this is a corrupt administration.

Batch of OMB emails could be the final straw

As PoliticusUSA’s Jason Easley wrote on Saturday, Donald Trump is currently withholding dozens of emails that likely prove his guilt surrounding the freeze on military aid for Ukraine.

After all, if the president did nothing wrong, he would have no problem releasing emails that are directly related to the hold on military assistance.

But once again, by refusing to turn over key documents, the administration is demonstrating that it knows that providing more information to investigators will only bolster the case for Trump’s removal from office.

There is already a mountain of evidence proving Trump committed high crimes and misdemeanors in his extortion scheme with Ukraine. The dozens of emails currently being withheld by the administration could be the straw the breaks the camel’s back.

