Trump Is Withholding Dozens Of Emails That Prove His Impeachment Guilt

Donald Trump is refusing to turn over 20 emails between two of his top aides that discuss the freezing of aid to Ukraine.

The New York Times sought the emails in an FOIA request, and reported:

In response to a court order that it swiftly process those pages in response to a Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, lawsuit filed by The New York Times, the Office of Management and Budget delivered a terse letter saying it would not turn over any of the 40 pages of emails — not even with redactions.

“All 20 documents are being withheld in full,” wrote Dionne Hardy, the office’s Freedom of Information Act officer.

The Times’s information act request sought email messages between Robert Blair, a top aide to Mr. Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and Michael Duffey, an official in the White House’s Office of Management and Budget who was in charge of handling the process for releasing $391 million in weapons and security assistance Congress had appropriated to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

The reason why Trump is refusing to turn over the emails was reported to be that the communications reference a direct order from Trump to withhold the aid. Just Security reported on emails between the Pentagon and White House that blew up Mitch McConnell’s nothing to see here sham impeachment trial plan.

Trump is refusing to turn over the emails for a simple reason. He is guilty. The Trump administration was directed by the President Of The United States to withhold congressionally appropriated aid to a foreign country unless they investigated the president’s political rival.

Mitch McConnell is trying to bury the impeachment trial for the same reason. Trump is guilty. An innocent president would welcome an impeachment trial, not try to rig it.

The evidence to convict and remove Trump is one court decision away from being in the hands of The New York Times and the American people.

