Schumer Vows To Do Everything In His Power To Block Trump’s Iran War

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed to do everything in his power to get congress to assert the authority of war with Iran.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

STEPHANOPOULOS: First, Iran. You heard Secretary Pompeo say America and the world is safer today. Do you agree?

SCHUMER: No, I really worry that the actions the president took will get us into what he calls another “endless war” in the Middle East. He promised we wouldn’t have that. And I think we’re closer to that now because of his actions. Look, there are so many questions that are unanswered that have to be answered. Among them at the top of the list: What do we know Iran has in its range of retaliations and how are we going to prepare for them? And let’s face it, this president has made a mess of foreign policy. North Korea, they’re much stronger than they were when he started. In Syria, he messed up. Every encounter he has with Putin, he loses. And so, I am really worried and that is why Congress must assert itself. I don’t believe the president has authority to go to war in Iran without congressional OK.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just heard Secretary Pompeo. He said they do.

SCHUMER: Well, I don’t believe that. And I think Congress and I will do everything I can to assert our authority. We do not need this president either bumbling or impulsively getting us into a major war. And the reason the Founding Fathers said Congress had to OK it is because that’s a check on president who is doing so many wrong things. His foreign policy has been erratic and unsuccessful thus far. I worry it still is.

Video:

Schumer was correct. Trump doesn’t have the constitutional authority to go to war with Iran. The president would require the passage of a new authorization to use military force to start a war with Iran.

The Trump administration can’t release any evidence justifying their attack because the evidence does not exist.

Blaming Obama is not evidence.

Donald Trump can’t be allowed to start a war either because he is mad or to save himself politically.

Congress must step up and say no.

