Calls Grow For Attorney General William Barr To Resign

Lost among impeachment and Trump’s threats to Iran is a growing chorus calling for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr.

Sarah Jones said on Politcus News:

On December 19th, several Democratic members of Congress felt compelled to call on Barr to resign due to his “undermining” of the very department he leads. Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04), a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham “demanding they resign for acting as mouthpieces for Donald Trump rather than public servants bound to the rule of law. “

“Mr. Barr, your course of conduct makes clear your allegiance is to Donald Trump over the Department of Justice and American people that you serve. You are unfit to hold the position of Attorney General and your dedication to eroding public trust in our legal systems represents the antithesis of what a Justice Department official should be. Mr. Durham is equally as complicit in this mission and together your actions demonstrate that neither of you possesses the integrity necessary to serve in the Department of Justice.

For these reasons, we demand your immediate resignation as Attorney General and that of U.S. Attorney Durham.”

We all know that Trump officials are immune to shame, but a letter like this is highly unusual and could be seen as a warning shot coming from the Democrats as it is.

In October, Democrats called for Barr to recuse himself from anything Ukraine.

Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii tweeted “Attorney General Barr’s name was mentioned several times in @realDonaldTrump’s infamous telephone call with the Ukrainian President. Since he’s been acting as the President’s lawyer, not the people’s lawyer, Bill Barr must recuse himself from anything regarding Ukraine.”

Video:

While the nation is consumed with both impeachment and Trump’s wag the dog response to being impeached, there is a growing movement to get rid of an attorney general who has corrupted the Department of Justice and turned into a personal legal firm for Donald Trump.