Julian Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Four days after dropping out of the Democratic race, Julian Castro has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

Castro tweeted:

Today I'm proud to endorse @ewarren for president. Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people⁠—not the wealthy or well-connected⁠—are put first. I'm proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change. pic.twitter.com/xDvMEKqpF3 — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) January 6, 2020

Castro made himself more well known and was missed at the most recent Democratic debate. His endorsement comes at a great time for Sen. Warren as her campaign has sagged in recent months. Sen. Warren has struggled to defend her Medicare For All plan and other proposals.

Warren was on the upswing until she was put on the defensive, and has been back on her heels as the Iowa caucuses draw closer. Pete Buttigieg has passed her in Iowa, and Sen. Warren sits third in fourth in national polls. Warren made a rare appearance on the Sunday news shows this past week in what was a clear effort to boost her visibility ahead of Iowa.

Julian Castro didn’t draw much support as a candidate, but he did develop and national name in a platform that will only help Elizabeth Warren.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook