Iran Launches Missiles At U.S. Troops In Iraq As Trump’s Strategy In The Middle East Implodes

Iran has launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, NBC News is reporting on Tuesday.

According to Courtney Kube of NBC News, “Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. forces and coalition forces in Iraq.”

It remains to be seen whether the attacks on the military bases have resulted in any casualties.

Video:

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/NJp531vqCL — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 8, 2020

Kube reported:

The Pentagon, U.S. military is acknowledging that Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. forces and coalition forces in Iraq. This is what we’ve been waiting to here is exactly what the nature of this attack in Iraq was against al-Asad airbase in western Iraq. A dozen ballistic — more than a dozen ballistic missiles. And they’re saying they were launched against — excuse me, from Iran targeting two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military, not just at al-Asad but also in Erbil. … This is a much more serious attack in the fact that a missile versus a rocket does a lot more damage, so the fact that these were actually not the kind of more crude rocket attacks that we’ve seen against the U.S. and Iraqis inside of Iraq in recent days and weeks really ratchets this up a notch there.

Any attack on American troops is troubling, but what is unfolding in Iraq is likely just the beginning.

As Courtney Kube added on Tuesday, “There’s Iranian state media who are saying that this is the beginning of a larger, coordinated attack.”

Video:

Courtney Kube of NBC News reports that the rocket attack on a military base in Iraq could be just the beginning of Iran’s response to the U.S. killing of Qasem Soleimani. #ctl #p2 pic.twitter.com/OZ4dLpGhsK — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) January 8, 2020

Trump’s strategy in the Middle East is unraveling

For three years, Donald Trump has made one reckless move after the next to undo Barack Obama’s foreign policy. As a result, the region has become more unstable, Iran has become more aggressive and the world is less safe.

This is only the beginning of what looks to be a growing crisis in the Middle East for which Donald Trump is singlehandedly responsible.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter