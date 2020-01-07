Trump Humiliates Himself In Front Of The World And Gets Corrected By Greek PM

Trump guessed that Greece has ISIS prisoners and was immediately corrected by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Trump said, “They have to be able to defend themselves and take care of themselves, and it’s something ultimately that I want to see, we don’t want to be there forever. I didn’t want to be there in the first place, to be honest. That’s when I was a civilian they said it, we were there, and they made a decision. We’re there now, we’ve done a great job, we’ve gotten rid of the califate. 100% of the califate is gone. Which is ISIS. We have thousands of ISIS prisoners that we’re keeping right now under lock and key, and we want Europe to take many of these prisoners because they came from Germany, France, and other places. Probably a few from Greece in all fairness.”

Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis replied, “None. None from Greece so far.”

Trump replied, “You’re lucky.”

Video:

Just another day of Trump humiliating himself in front of a world leader as he incorrectly assumes that Greece has ISIS prisoners. pic.twitter.com/SgIBrftmLQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 7, 2020

The clip above is why the US has no credibility around the world. Donald Trump doesn’t have facts. He constantly embarrasses himself with assumptions. No, Greece does not have any ISIS prisoners. A president who read the prepared briefings and was knowledgeable about who he or she was meeting with would know that, but Trump is completely clueless and making it up as he goes along.

Every time that Trump opens his mouth, he embarrasses himself and his country in front of the world.

