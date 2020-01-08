Posted on by Jason Easley

Senator Says Trump Has No Evidence For Iran War

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said that the evidence that Trump presented to the Senate does not support his claim that an attack was imminent.

Sen. Van Hollen tweeted:

It is difficult to get the left and the right to agree on anything, but one point of agreement on both sides of the aisle is that the briefing to Congress from the Trump administration was an insulting joke.

Senators have accused the administration of being patronizing and called it the worst briefing that they have ever received.

The conclusion one draws based on the reactions of members of Congress is that Trump didn’t brief the Legislative Branch before his strike on Soleimani because they would have objected due to a lack of evidence.

There is a growing movement in Congress to limit Trump’s war powers. By trying to distract America from impeachment with a foreign policy crisis, Trump has turned Congress and the country against his attack on Iran.

