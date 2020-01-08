Senator Says Trump Has No Evidence For Iran War

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said that the evidence that Trump presented to the Senate does not support his claim that an attack was imminent.

Sen. Van Hollen tweeted:

Here’s the unclassified version of what Trump sent Congress after the hit on Suleimani. From all we’ve seen, including the redacted parts here and the briefing, the facts do not show an imminent threat. We must pass a bill making clear Trump can’t start a war without a vote. pic.twitter.com/mUnkLwsph1 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 9, 2020

It is difficult to get the left and the right to agree on anything, but one point of agreement on both sides of the aisle is that the briefing to Congress from the Trump administration was an insulting joke.

Senators have accused the administration of being patronizing and called it the worst briefing that they have ever received.

The conclusion one draws based on the reactions of members of Congress is that Trump didn’t brief the Legislative Branch before his strike on Soleimani because they would have objected due to a lack of evidence.

There is a growing movement in Congress to limit Trump’s war powers. By trying to distract America from impeachment with a foreign policy crisis, Trump has turned Congress and the country against his attack on Iran.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook