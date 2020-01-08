Trump Is Trying To Hide The Cost Of His Travel Until After The Election

Trump is trying to hide how much taxpayer money he is spending on travel and Secret Service protection at his private clubs until after the election.

The Washington Post reported:

The Trump administration is seeking to delay a Democratic effort to require the Secret Service to disclose how much it spends protecting President Trump and his family when they travel — until after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the discussions.

….

Mnuchin has balked at Democratic demands that the bill require the Secret Service to disclose the costs related to the travel of the president and his adult children within 120 days after it is passed, according to people with knowledge of the talks. Mnuchin has agreed to Democrats’ push for a requirement that the Secret Service report its travel expenses but wants such disclosures to begin after the election.

If Trump’s travel expenses were normal for a president, his administration would not be trying to hard to hide the cost. It is estimated that Trump has spent 296 years worth of presidential salary on travel to his private golf clubs.

The taxpayers have been totally ripped off by Trump. They would have been better off if he would have taken his salary and paid for his own travel to his private clubs. Estimates of Trump’s travel do not include the cost of travel and security for his entire family. For example, when Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump travel, they also have Secret Service protection at the expense of taxpayers.

Trump’s travel could be an explosive election issue, which is why the White House is trying to keep taxpayers in the dark.

