Trump’s Soleimani Strike Cost 176 Ukrainian Plane Passengers Their Lives

Trump claimed that a Ukranian plane that was mistakenly shot down by Iran was flying in a “bad neighborhood.”

Trump said, “Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side, could have made a mistake. It was flying in not our system, has nothing to do with us, it was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood and somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don’t think that’s even a question personally. So we’ll see what happens. Just some very terrible — something very terrible happened, very devastating.”

Video:

Trump says the Ukraine plane mistakenly shot down by Iran was flying in a "bad neighborhood." pic.twitter.com/rJvn0FXt6K — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 9, 2020

As Americans, we should feel lucky that Trump didn’t claim that the plane deserved it because of what it was wearing, or he didn’t find some other way to blame the deaths of 176 people on the victims.

Iran’s mistake is part of the chain reaction that Trump set off when he approved the strike that killed Soleimani. If Trump doesn’t approve the strike on Soleimani, those airline passengers are probably still alive.

The problem with presidents who make up foreign policy as they go along is that they never anticipate the unintended consequences. Trump didn’t intend for 176 innocent people to die because of the events that he set into motion, but they did.

The Trump administration still hasn’t provided the evidence that was the basis for the Soleimani decision, and it looks like 176 people lost their lives because Trump needed a to politically change the subject.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook