Trump Admits He Killed Soleimani To Keep GOP Senators With Him On Impeachment

Trump told associates that he authorized the strike on Soleimani because he was being pressured by Republican Senators who will decide his impeachment fate.

The Wall Street Journal reported:



The way the strike was handled has drawn scrutiny from Democrats and some Republicans. Critics say the decision was hasty, considering the risk of all-out war. They also question whether the intelligence that prompted the action was as clear-cut and alarming as the White House has said, and see the move as doing little to further U.S. interests in the region.

Mr. Trump, after the strike, told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate, associates said.

The Soleimani strike was a political move that was motivated by impeachment, but it wasn’t done to move public opinion. Trump tried to buy off of Some Republican impeachment trial jurors by caving to their pressure to carry out the Iran strike.

The imminent attack excuse by the administration looks to be total BS.

The White House won’t show Congress or the American people their evidence to justify the strike because it doesn’t exist.

Trump killed Soleimani to save himself from losing Republican votes at his impeachment trial.

America is less safe today because Donald Trump used foreign policy to save himself on impeachment.

